TMNT, Star Wars, and Marvel Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Available Now

Now that we’re into November, the holiday shopping season is going to start heating up quick. That having been said, if you’re shopping for someone that’s into retro gaming, you might want to jump on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars, and Marvel Super Heroes 3/4 scale Arcade1Up cabinets sooner rather than later. They have sold out in the past and will likely be difficult to find as we get closer to the holidays.

At the time of writing, the TMNT Arcade1Up cabinet is in stock here at Walmart for $399.99 (includes a custom riser) with free 2-day shipping. It’s the first Arcade1Up machine with 4-player co-op, and it includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet is also in stock at Walmart for $499.99 (includes custom riser) with free shipping. The Star Wars cabinet features the original arcade games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi along with a light-up marquee and “real-feel flight yoke”.

Finally, the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet is available to order here for $299.99 with free 2-day shipping. It includes the games Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher. A generic riser can be purchased separately for $39.99, which makes it $60 cheaper than the Special Edition version.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.