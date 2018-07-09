Toki Revival Coming To Nintendo Switch Later This Year With a Cool Retro Edition

UPDATE: The Toki collector’s edition is U.S. bound! Microids confirmed the news earlier today:

Toki 🐒 will be available on Nintendo Switch from November 22 and unveils its Retrollector Edition:

– #Toki in physical version

– Toki BD (16p)

– Lithographs

– Stickers

– A mini arcade machine to host the #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/PnEtnrWifN — Microïds Official (@Microids_off) July 9, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: As if the Nintendo Switch didn’t have enough retro goodness going for it already, things are about to go ape spit with the pending arrival of Toki later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 1989 arcade remake has a release date over on Amazon’s UK site, set to debut on November 22. It looks like the date is just for the physical version for now, although Microids, the developer behind the reboot, has released games digitally in the past. So more than likely it’ll pop up in the eShop on the same day if not sooner.

The game has been making good progress since its initial announcement earlier this year with Microids handling development and original Toki artist Philippe Dessoly on board to make sure the characters and worlds look excellent. It’s got a cool hand-drawn approach but is going for the same weapon-spitting action that the original Taito arcade release had.

But it appears that Toki is also getting a sweet collector’s edition as well, known as the Retrollector Edition. It’s priced at 44.99 in pounds price and, sadly, doesn’t look to be shipping to the United States. You can see the contents below but the thing that’s likely to stand out for most fans is the wooden arcade machine which you can place your Switch into and play just like an arcade game.

The Retrollector Edition also looks to include a physical copy of the game; a limited edition comic book and art prints designed by Dessoly; and a sticker sheet so you can design your game room with a little more Toki.

More details on the U.S. release should be coming soon, as Microids is likely to make an announcement sometime over the next few weeks. We’ll let you know once it’s confirmed…and if we’ll be able to get our hands on a Retrollector Edition of our own. (Please say yes.)

In the meantime, check out the initial Toki announcement below and prepare for retro goodness. If you want something to play in the meantime, keep a close eye out for Microids’ forthcoming anniversary release of Flashback, which hits the Nintendo Switch next month.