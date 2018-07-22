Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist Gets New Screenshots

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new batch of Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist screenshots, showing off more of the upcoming anime game in action.

Unlike the previous, debut screenshots, the trio of new images focuses more on scenes of battle and fighting, as well as features protagonist Ken Kaneki doing what he does best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, beyond distracting us with something to look at, the new screenshots don’t particularly divulge any new details on the game. Bandai Namco hasn’t shown or talked much about the game, but that will probably change the closer it gets to launch, particularly as a western release draws nearer.

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist is currently in development for the PlayStation 4 and PC, and is slated to release in Japan (PS4 only) sometime this winter.

At the moment, we know the title is coming west via the PS4 and PC, but we don’t have a release date or even a firm release window, meaning it likely won’t hit western markets until sometime in 2019.

As for an Xbox One release, it has been all crickets, which isn’t very surprising given how few Xbox Ones are floating around in Japan, and how poor anime games tend to do on the more Western console. There also hasn’t been any word of a Nintendo Switch release, but unlike the Xbox One, there’s a chance that will be announced at a later date.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Bandai Namco itself. Or, you can get the gist of the game via its new trailer from earlier this month.

“Will you eat—or be eaten?”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.

Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.