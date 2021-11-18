Tom And Jerry Fans Shocked To Learn Tom And Jerry’s Real Names

Tom and Jerry are in Multiversus, but the entire community is shocked by their real names. A graphic put out by Warner Bros. shows that they first appeared in 1940’s “Puss Gets The Boot.” In that cartoon, their names were Thomas Jasper Cat and Gerald Jinx Mouse. So, that obviously came as a shock for younger viewers. The cat and mouse duo have been an animation mainstay for decades now. But, these kinds of facts go largely unnoticed until someone unearths them and posts them to social media. That’s probably not one of the 10 most random things from Multiversus, but it resonated with the fans. (Ultra Instinct Shaggy has to be the clear MVP when it comes to ascended Internet humor in this game.) Check out some of the reactions down below:

In an interview around the release of Tom & Jerry on HBO Max, Colin Jost talked about what drew him to these characters and the realm of animation.

https://twitter.com/guinreds/status/1461345878694793219?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I really like the world of seeing 2D animation brought into a live-action world,” Jost explained. “You know, in a Roger Rabbit way? That was something that really appealed to me. I just hadn’t seen it in so long. I love Tim Storey as a director, so I wanted to work with him. As the cast came together, I really liked my castmates. It was really fun and funny to work in scenes with Chloe, and Michael Pena, and Rob Delaney and Paula V. I don’t know, it was like a good vibe on set. I think we found a lot of extra stuff. I really like the idea of creating this world, especially for younger people who are going to be watching the movie. And families that are going to be watching the movie. It felt like a total escape, there was a real magic to having these cartoon characters live in a hotel in New York City.”

Are you shocked by this Tom & Jerry business? Let us know in the comments!

A lot to read into it

It's confusing how Jasper and Jinx are their middle names, as those were just the names of their prototype forms.



Plus, it's been canon that their real first names are actually Thomas and Jerome. https://t.co/PQkN37EIPe — CriticallyThinkOutsideTheCube #ReleaseCoyoteVsACME (@ACriticalHuman) November 18, 2021

Gerald though.

JERRY'S NAME IS GERALD???



I KNEW ABOUT "JASPER" AND "JINX" CAUSE THOSE WERE LIKE?? ?BETA NAMES FOR TOM AND JERRY???



BUT GERALD??? pic.twitter.com/DVlsO7PIsk — Pixel (@PixelByteSquad) November 18, 2021

Cool little detail

Okay as mixed as I am on this game.. Tom and Jerry having their prototype names as their middle names is a really nice touch. — Smashers (@Pksmashbros) November 18, 2021

So sick

Tf do you mean Tom and Jerry arnt their real names???? pic.twitter.com/P8KuHZkN6P — ⚠️ Tour 💾 (@KILLER_OUTLET) November 18, 2021

A bunch of people didn’t know

I wonder how many people gonna react to Tom and jerry real names lol pic.twitter.com/ZJNoaOCMog — No.1 Bui  (@KrangKotobuki) November 18, 2021

Wow, the more you know