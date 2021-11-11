The Division Movie to Start Production Next Year

Video game fans have been waiting quote a while to see Tom Clancy’s The Division adapted into a movie, and the time has finally come. Ubisoft announced quite a while ago that The Division was in the works, originally with Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch at the helm. Red Notice‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber has since taken over as director, with Leitch stepping into a producing role, and Ubisoft struck a deal with Netflix to exclusively release the film around the globe. Everything is coming together, and it now appears that a production star is on the horizon.

The Division stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, two household names who have incredibly busy schedules. Fortunately, it seems they both have some time set aside for Ubisoft’s big movie in 2022. While speaking to The Playlist about Red Notice, his new Netflix film, Thurber explained that he’s planning to dive into The Division very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, absolutely! That’s going to be my next movie. We’ve just finished a rewrite on the script and we’re prepping to make it this year. I think, finally having finished Red Notice, I’m going to take a pass on the draft and make some tweaks and then hopefully we’ll get going,” Thurber explained. “Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are incredibly committed to the project and passionate about it. I love the game; I’ve played the game…I keep pinching myself. I can’t believe I get the chance to make The Division and I can’t wait to start.”

It was recently reported that Gyllenhaal will be starring in MGM’s Road House remake, and that report indicated that Gyllenhaal’s next feature film would be The Interpreter, working with director Guy Ritchie. Combining that report with Thurber’s recent comments, it stands to reason that The Division could be the actor’s next project following the Ritchie film.

The Division is set in a near-future, post-apocalyptic world, one that saw a virus spread around on paper money during Black Friday wipe out most of New York City. After everything spirals into chaos, a highly trained group of civilians is sent into the warzone that was once a city and tasked with getting out the people that remained. The script for the feature film is being written by Thurber and Ellen Shanman.