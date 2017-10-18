Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gets Special Halloween Challenge

If you’re a player of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, you’ve no doubt been enjoying the Ghost War PvP mode that’s been making the rounds. But now is the time to jump into the latest challenge and unlock some secrets behind a spooky legend!

Ubisoft has announced a special challenge that’s now available in Wildlands, known as the El Trio De La Mina challenge, which is going through November 1st. While it’s not exactly a Halloween challenge, it can put your soldiers in special costumes, so it kind of fits into that lexicon.

In the game, you’ll explore some scary mines as you attempt to uncover more secrets about the figure known as El Tioa de la Mina, who serves as a god of the underworld within the Bolivian mining culture.

Here’s the lowdown, straight from Ubisoft:

“Greetings Ghosts,

Have you heard of the figure called El Tio de la Mina? It’s one of the legends you might have discovered in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, or in the article we published a few months ago. Bolivia is definitely a fascinating place. El Tio is a god of the underworld in Bolivian mining culture. His origins can be dated all the way back to pre-Columbian times to an Uru god called Wari. El Tio looks like a mixture of devil and goat. He is particularly important to the miners of Bolivia, specifically in the region of Potosi where people traditionally leave offerings like coca leaves, alcohol, or tobacco to a statue of El Tio on their way to work in exchange for protection. The legend says that those who disrespect him suffer pain and death. If you investigate him further, you can see that he is indeed a very intriguing legend. Maybe even a bit too intriguing…

We have received reports of miners dying in strange circumstances and believe it could be the consequence of one of the Santa Blanca lieutenants going crazy… that is, crazier than usual. He might believe he is El Tio himself and is expecting worship and adoration from local miners. The dead miners might be those who refused to idolize him. You need to stop this madness, Ghost. Do whatever you can to prevent miners from dying – and restore order in the mines of Bolivia. Also, make sure to share your glorious moments with us by sharing them on Twitter using #GhostRecon or posting on the official forum’s dedicated thread. The best streams or community creations will be highlighted on our official channels!

The mission to defeat the self-proclaimed El Tio is now live and will last until November 1. Go after him… while you can.”

Check out the trailer above, and jump into Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.