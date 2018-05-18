Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Devs Promise Tons of Game Content, Both at Release and Post-Launch

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has many fans of the first online game hyped to see what else Ubisoft has up their sleeve. Though E3 is just around the corner, developers are already divulging in new details about what their upcoming games have in store. Though The Division did see a slight delay, it’s looking like the wait will be well worth it. At least according to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer over at Ubisoft.

According to the two executives during Ubisoft’s fiscal year financial conference, the sequel will have far more content than its predecessor with an impressive amount of gameplay to experience right at launch. But the support won’t end there. Once the game releases, Ubisoft promises to remain dedicated to the players’ wants and desires for the title in an effort to offer “a lot of content at launch and to be ready to continue to supply a lot of content during the years that will follow the launch.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Financial Officer Alain Martinez even stated that the endgame from the first title was underwhelming and definitely left room for improvement. That being said, he mentioned that due to that hindsight, they were able to go forward with the second title to do it right the first time. Because of their slight missteps with the first game, Ubisoft is confident that they will deliver the title that fans want, while even surprising those left wanting with the first The Division.

As far as why the team decided to proceed with the sequel rather than work on the first title if they felt it was so unfinished, the creative director mentioned back in March that it was definitely something they didn’t take lightly.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but there are so many stories and so many experiences that we want to explore within the world of The Division that we really felt a sequel was the best way to investigate these things.”

Game Director Mathias Karlson mentioned in addition, “Also, I mean, the process of making something is such an important part of learning and improving what to do next, what to do in the future. And these are all the same people, all the same teams and studios that made the first game. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to take all that learning, all that experience from what The Division is today and put that into a new game.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be releasing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 31st 2019.