‘Tomb Raider’ Cosplayer Puts the Battle of the Triangles to the Test

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider out now for players to enjoy the closing chapter on Lara Croft’s origins arc, it’s time for a Croft-y blast from the past with this hilarious Tomb Raider cosplay.

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise. This time, she’s harnessing her inner Lara for a battle of the triangles. But let’s be real, we all know polygon Lara is the best Lara – no contest.

Captioned “Bubbles vs Triangles,” the cosplayer got a little silly with her fans, but it seems that the overall consensus is that triangles do in fact win. That’s one giant mystery solved, no onto world piece.

As for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest adventure is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We couldn’t get enough of the latest journey – a much darker one than previous entries – for Croft’s quest for the truth and her own humanity. You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”

Thoughts on the latest Lara Croft cosplay? What rendition of Croft is your favourite since her grand debut back on PlayStation 2? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

