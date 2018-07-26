Preview: Lara Confronts Her Traumatic Past in ‘Tomb Raider: Inferno’ #3

Lara Croft is the best there is at discovering what hidden truths history holds, but in the newest issue of Tomb Raider: Inferno, the truth proves much harder to find.

Lara finds herself trying to find the truth in her own memories in our exclusive preview of Dark Horse’s Tomb Raider: Inferno #3. Things get complicated when you can’t trust your own memories, especially when they take one of the most traumatic things in your life and twist it, placing the blame back on you.

Few moments have had as big an impact on Lara as the death of her father, but even that pivotal and painful moment is ripe for the changing, as Lara will have to face the man who helped shape her into the adventurer she is today if she wants to get out of this alive.

You can check out our exclusive preview of Tomb Raider: Inferno #3 in the images above and below.

Tomb Raider: Inferno #3 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and is drawn by Phillip Sevy. Hannah Templer is the issue’s colorist, and Michael Atiyeh provides the issue’s cover. You can check out the full description of the issue below.

“The lines of reality are blurred and Lara is lost in a mind-altered state caused by the most improbable of circumstances. Lara is forced to face her own memories–however painful they may be and relive all of her worst experiences. However, Lara ultimately comes to a realization that may just be her salvation . . . or possibly her demise, and must make an imperative choice, once and for all.

The penultimate chapter!”

Fans can get caught up on the series by checking out Tomb Raider: Inferno #1, and you can find the official description below. Tomb Raider: Inferno #1 and #2 are in stores now.

“Trinity is on high alert–they know Lara Croft is coming and now, under the shrewd command of a new officer, they’re ready for any surprises, but Lara is steadfast in her quest to uncover their secrets. Though typically equally prepared, this time Lara may just find herself one step behind.

Perfect for new and existing Tomb Raider fans!

Artist Phillip Sevy returns to Tomb Raider!”

Tomb Raider: Inferno #3 hits comic stores on August 8th, while the conclusion to the series occurs in Tomb Raider: Inferno #4 lands in comic stores on September 26th.

What did you think of the preview Tomb Raider fans? Let us know in the comments!