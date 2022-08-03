New Tomb Raider Leak Essentially Confirmed

A recent leak involving a new Tomb Raider game from developer Crystal Dynamics has essentially been confirmed in a rather roundabout way. Just a few days back, a new report leaked the existence of the next Tomb Raider project that is internally going by the codename "Project Jawbreaker." This leak revealed a number of details associated with the game, and more specifically, even happened to divulge a couple of scenes that will potentially appear in the title. While Crystal Dynamics itself hasn't publicly commented on this matter, the studio has now essentially verified that this information that has come about is legitimate.

According to Sacred Symbols host Colin Moriarty, who was the one to divulge the details of this new Tomb Raider game, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have since placed a DMCA claim on the podcast that leaked this info. Essentially, this means that the info that was shared on the latest episode of the show was copyrighted by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. In short, both Square and Crystal Dynamics wouldn't be allowed to submit this claim unless the leaked details regarding the next Tomb Raider title were accurate. So in a rather indirect manner, this only confirms that the leak associated with Project Jawbreaker was legitimate in the first place.

On Friday, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix DMCA'd the Patreon iteration of Sacred Symbols: Episode 213, in which we discuss the new Tomb Raider game (described as "Tomb Raider 12" in the DMCA).



Here's a video explaining the situation, free-for-all. https://t.co/UQ71X41Ujn pic.twitter.com/A5bE3ORF8u — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) August 2, 2022

Strangely, Moriarty says that the DMCA claim that was submitted from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix was only done for the version of the podcast that appears on Patreon. As such, the iteration that is currently on most podcast services has remained unchanged and is still listenable.

It's also worth noting that Square Enix's involvement with this situation is a bit odd given that the publisher is in the process of selling off both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider IP. For the time being, Square still owns both entities, but Embracer Group will be the new parent company for Tomb Raider once the sale closes.

Currently, it sounds like this new Tomb Raider game is still in the very early stages of development, which means that we might not see an official announcement from Crystal Dynamics for quite a bit longer. If you'd like like to learn more about what this title should have in store, though, you can check out the leaked description of Lara Croft's next adventure down below.

"Lara Croft is now at the top of her game. Gone are the days of the young, inexperienced woman dealing with matters of legacy and familial reckoning. Lara has fully let go of her childhood and embraced a life of adventure and purpose.

Lara has become lonely at the top. The beginning of this next chapter presents Lara with a quintessential adult problem; facing something too big to handle alone. On this new adventure, Lara will encounter a challenge she can only overcome with a team at her side."