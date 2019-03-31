Lara Croft Gets Her Own Board Game With ‘Tomb Raider Legends’

Lara Croft conquered the secrets of Trinity and her past in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and now the fan favorite gaming icon is coming to the tabletop in a brand new board game. The game is titled Tomb Raider Legends: The Board Game, and puts players in the role of Croft as she raids tombs, discovers ancient secrets, and throws down with anyone who tries to get in her way. Even better news is that the game is going to be released rather soon, as Tomb Raider Legends will hit game stores this May and will retail for $59.99.

The game is designed for 3 to 4 players and will have each player representing Lara Croft. Now we’re not sure if this will be a cooperative experience or a more competitive one, but despite each player being Lara you will have some control over which version you get to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the images below, there are four different character mats, each one holding a different version of Lara. The versions presented are original, revelation, legend, and underworld, each with a different piece of art on the card, though we aren’t sure if they will actually differ from each other in stats or abilities.

You can also see the game board, which is split up into several different pieces, each from a different game. The game will be available to preview at PAX East this year and can be seen at the Square Enix booth at the convention.

You can check out the official description below.

“Play as the legendary archaeologist Lara Croft®, and embark on an adventure in search of a hidden artifact. The journey will have many dangers, but those who persevere will claim the ultimate prize. Explore mysterious ruins, use your wits to fight off threats, and hone your ever-growing arsenal and skills to claim victory.”

You can check out the included components below and make sure to peep the game board and minis there as well.

“Key details include:

Number of players: 3-4

Playtime: 40 min.

For Ages: 13+

Game Contents:

Instruction Manual

4 Lara Croft Miniatures

1 Main Board

4 Player Boards

28 Action Cards

41 Raid Cards

1 Starting Player Marker

8 Threat/Experience Markers

4 Injury Markers”

Are you excited for Tomb Raider Legends: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!