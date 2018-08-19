Tomb Raider Getting an Official Board Game

As if there wasn’t enough Tomb Raider hype going around for this year between the recent big-screen adaptation and the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider game, Square Enix is also getting the tabletop community involved in the fun.

The company’s EMEA Twitter account recently revealed that it would be launching a board game based on the popular franchise, set to make its debut in 2019. Titled Tomb Raider Legends: The Board Game, it promises to take Lara Croft’s adventures to a whole new level, though details about the game are being kept minimal at this time. You can see the tweet and the first teaser image for Legends below.

This morning, Square Enix revealed yet another piece of the puzzle, with an artifact replica with a hidden message that indicates a potential appearance down the road. It includes text that fans can translate to see what the message is. We won’t spoil it here, but you can check out the tweet for yourself below and discover what it is for yourself.

In a subsequent tweet, Square Enix noted that “the secret lies in its name,” so if that hint helps any, it’ll give you an idea of what to do.

This, on top of the possibility that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be shown at Gamescom this week, will certainly push Lara Croft forward over the next few months. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long. Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.