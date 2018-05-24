The First Tony Hawk Funko Pop Isn’t a 'Pro Skater' Version

Funko has released their very first Tony Hawk Funko Pop figure, and I have to admit that I'm surprised that they went with a super young Tony Hawk out of the gate. We're guessing that when most people think of Tony Hawk, they envision the older, short hair look with the helmet and pads - especially from the early Pro Skater games.

Perhaps this Funko Sports series Tony Hawk figure in the first of several that will include older versions and maybe even Pop Games / 8-Bit versions based on the Pro Skater series. We shall have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can pre-order the young Tony Hawk Funko Pop figure right here with shipping slated for October.

Speaking of '80s nostalgia in Pop figure form, the well-traveled thief known as Carmen Sandiego is another new addition to the Funko family. You can pre-order it right here, right now with shipping slated for August. A clear fade exclusive version of the figure will be available at GameStop in July.

If the educational Carmen Sandiego games of the '80s and '90s sparked your interest in geography and travel, you should take your Carmen Sandiego Funko Pop with you on all of your adventures as an adult. It's fitting that she introduced you to the wider world all those years ago, and now you're taking her along for the ride. That's much better than taking along your Oregon Trail handheld, which takes a much darker view on travel. Suffice it to say, you don't want to spend your vacation worrying that your continental breakfast might result in dysentery.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.