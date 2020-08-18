You Could Play Tony Hawk With Tony Hawk Thanks to a Contest from Omaze

✖

In a new contest for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Tony Hawk and Omaze have teamed-up to give one lucky fan a chance to play the game with the legendary skateboarder. It costs nothing to enter the contest, but donations to Omaze will get entrants additional contest entries. Proceeds will go to The Skatepark Project, a charity that funds the building of high-quality skateparks to promote healthy lifestyles. A donation of $10 will get entrants 100 entries, $25 results in 250 entries, $50 equals 1000 entries, and $100 will get donors 2000 entries.

Think you beat me at my own game? Enter for your chance to play the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 with me at my “office” aka ramp and help support The @skatepark Project! https://t.co/0WJQmqDMUQ #omaze @omaze pic.twitter.com/6wrj9qnI3Q — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 18, 2020

In addition to playing the game with Tony Hawk, a winner and a friend will receive airfare to San Diego and four-star hotel accommodations. There, the winner will get a chance to see Tony Hawk perform tricks at his practice facility (trick requests are encouraged) and grab lunch with the skateboarder. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, Omaze has stated that the prize will be scheduled "when it’s safe to travel and convenient for our partners." Entry deadline is November 19th, and a winner will be selected on or around December 9th. Of course, with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 set to release in just a few short weeks, entrants should have plenty of time to practice before a potential in-person meeting! Full details for the contest can be found right here.

Omaze is a company that works with celebrities to run auctions for charity. The company has previously worked with Kevin Smith for The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, Trey Parker and Matt Stone for NEXT for AUTISM, and more. The Skatepark Project was founded in 2002, and has received more than $10 million in donations, since. That money has resulted in funding for 637 skateparks in all 50 states.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will arrive September 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2? Are you planning on entering the contest? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.