You Can Become A Character In ‘South Park’ For A Great Cause In New Omaze Campaign

Have you ever wanted to be immortalized in South Park? Well now the opportunity can be yours, and you can help out a fantastic cause while you do it.

Thanks to Omaze, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are giving fans the opportunity to be drawn into the show. They’ll fly you out to their South Park Studio, where you’ll meet Matt and Trey and eat lunch with them as they put an episode of the show together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of their artists will also draw your likeness into a new character, and you’ll record the dialogue as well. Now, while you and a friend will be flown out to the studio (as well as stay in a 4-star hotel), only the primary winner will be created for the show.

To win you’ll purchase any number of entries, and donations will go to benefit NEXT for AUTISM. NEXT for AUTISM is a nonprofit organization that helps those affected by Autism now, as opposed to funding strictly research or advocacy.

1 in 68 American children feel the effects of Autism, and NEXT for AUTISM helps them with educational, clinical, and vocational programs.

There are multiple tiers to enter with, and some can net you some cool South Park swag. You can get a digital thank you card at the $25 level or a limited edition South Park t-shirt at the $100 level, but you’ll want to donate as much as you can to net the big grand prize.

You can watch the entire pitch video above, and for more information on NEXT for AUTISM you can head to their official website. You can donate to the Omaze campaign here.

South Park has been making fans laugh since 1997, making fans fall in love with four pouty-mouthed kids who attack every topic, no matter how taboo it is. Nothing is off limits, and that’s part of its charm.

Thanks to Omaze, you can become a part of the show forever.