Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remakes May be on the Way

Remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 may be in development at Activision, claims industry insider and journalist, Sabi. According to the usually reliable source, an Activision contact alerted them to the fact that prototypes for the two remakes have been going around Activision. Now, it’s unclear whether these demos were greenlit to be developed into full projects, but at the very least Activision is looking into reviving the classic series from yesteryear, or so that’s what the aforementioned leaker alleges.

“An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade,” said Sabi on Twitter. “They went around internally. I didn’t share before as I wasn’t sure if they were being remade as full games, or just a test.”

Sabi continues, noting that the information they have has been more or less collaborated by other industry insiders known for their scoops. However, the journalist still isn’t 100 percent sure if full remakes are currently in development.

I shared this info with just a few people, such as @GenosPapa. Interestingly, Liam Robertson just mentioned this info in his podcast, seemingly corroborating the info. Nobody seems to know if both games are being fully remade, or if it’s just a test for something else. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 24, 2019

As you may know, Activision has previously remade Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1, which released back in 2012. However, it wasn’t well-received given its numerous issues. That said, the idea that it would remake these incredibly popular games isn’t that crazy, even if Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 completely bombed. Still though, take this information with a grain of salt. Even if everything here is correct, everything is also subject to change. Further, even the source isn’t sure if these prototypes ever got upgraded to full remakes.

Whatever the case, let’s say these remakes are in development right now at Activision, who knows when we’ll hear about them. However, if they are far along in development, we could possibly hear about them next month at The Game Awards 2019.

