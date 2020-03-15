Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered in the Works, Says Leaker

According to a prominent leaker, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is about to get the remaster treatment. The report comes way of The Gaming Revolution, a well known Call of Duty leaker who has been at the forefront of recent Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks. More often than not, his reports pertain strictly to Call of Duty, but this time The Gaming Revolution is claiming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is being remastered as I type this.

As you may know, The Gaming Revolution isn’t the first person to make this claim. Back in November, prominent industry insider, journalist, and leaker Sabi relayed word that they were told that Activision is remaking not just Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but its sequel as well. As you can see, there’s a bit of conflict between these two reports. The Gaming Revolution only makes note of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and refers to the project as a remaster. Meanwhile, Sabi made note of both the original game and its sequel, and referred to the project as remakes of the two games. Of course, some of this may be nothing more than semantics, but it’s worth pointing out.

Unfortunately, this new report from The Gaming Revolution doesn’t divulge any more details. That said, what is divulged should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While The Gaming Revolution has proven to be a reliable source in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change.

For what it’s worth, Activision has confirmed that multiple remasters/remakes will be announced this year. It seems increasingly likely one of these will be Tony Hawk related. Meanwhile, there’s also scuttlebutt of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and a remaster of Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of the Cortex.

At the moment of publishing, Activison has not commented on this new leak, and it won’t. The publisher and games maker has a strict policy of not commenting on unofficial information of this variety. That said, we know it has multiple remasters to announce this year, so it’s only a matter of time before we start hearing about them.