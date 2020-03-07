Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Reportedly Releasing This Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is releasing this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with multiplayer, or at least that's what a new rumor is alleging. The news comes fresh off a worrying rumor about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle royale mode. Further, it seems like every year recently this rumor surfaces, yet, so far, it hasn't been true. That said, it's back, and Call of Duty fans are crossing everything on their body hoping it's finally going to be true. After all, there's no way better to follow-up a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare than giving players a reason to jump back into the game that followed the pivotal and iconic first-person shooter.

The rumor comes way of Twitter user Okami. Now, I know what you're thinking. Who the heck is Okami? Well, they are notably the account that leaked news about Gunfight's Alpha last year before it was announced. As a result, many trust the anonymous leaker, who has also been leaking information about Call of Duty: Warzone, the rumored free-to-play and standalone battle royale mode being made by Infinity Ward to compliment Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For example, Okami recently claimed the mode will drop on March 10 and will be squads only.

Interestingly, Activision did confirm they will announce multiple remasters this year, so this does seem to somewhat line up with this news. Some of these remasters are believed to be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, but it's certainly plausible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is in the mix as well.

That all said, like any rumor or report or leak, this new claim should be taken with a grain of salt. While Okami has accurately leaked information in the past, their track-record is far from established and worth putting too much stock into, at least for now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered seems more like an inevitability than an "if" though. In other words, eventually one of these rumors will be right about it.

Anyway, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two or 57 with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you buy and play a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.