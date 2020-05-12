Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered News Has the Internet Freaking Out
Skaters, gamers, and '90s kids everywhere were smacked in the face with some incredible news on Tuesday morning, as it was revealed by none other than Tony Hawk himself that the iconic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were being remastered for modern consoles. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th, converting the old games we all love into 4K and giving everyone another chance to tear apart the Warehouse.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will bring back everything we loved about the original games, including the memorable locations, pro skaters, and all-time killer soundtrack. Rather than reinventing the wheel, this remaster is aiming to simply make things look better and allow the games to be accessible once again. In other words, this is a dream come true.
Almost instantly after the announcement was made online, Twitter exploded with fans of the original games sharing their excitement for the THPS return. Folks around the world got in on the action, celebrating the upcoming release.
From the return of the classic soundtrack to the updated 4K visuals, there is plenty about THPS for fans to praise, and they did just that. Take a look at what folks are saying about the new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater comeback:
No Way!
WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT! No way! #THPS pic.twitter.com/nJjLR8NBrj— Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) May 12, 2020
The One
FUCK YES! OUT OF ALL THE REMAKES THIS IS THE ONE! BUCKY LASEK AND BOB BURNQUIST FOR DAYS! #THPS https://t.co/TG4pwjfE7H— Schubthatd00b (@schubthatd00b) May 12, 2020
Let's GOOOOOO
Let’s gooooooooooo @tonyhawk!!! #THPS pic.twitter.com/czsrHX0h59— Doz #hiredozo (@DozonLife) May 12, 2020
Hit That Music
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is back?
DJ HIT THAT MUSIC pic.twitter.com/AAUJvnPFIa— I Don’t Eat Bread (@PBS_Impulse9) May 12, 2020
Fantastic
I only needed to see 3 seconds of that Tony Hawk 1+2 gameplay to see that they get it.
That looks fantastic and I'm so excited.— The French Dip w/ Swiss Gamer (@KZXcellent) May 12, 2020
Massive
It’s hard to convey how absolutely MASSIVE Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was for video games and for skateboarding in the early 2000s. Some of my best memories growing up were staying up late and grinding out THPS with friends. It’s gonna be awesome revisiting THPS1&2 again.— Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) May 12, 2020
Go Off
This is going to go off #tonyhawk #thps pic.twitter.com/ZO1KFb0S8f— James Crispin (@JamesCrispin5) May 12, 2020
No Way!
No way! Seriously!! #thps pic.twitter.com/kZqnmgTctY— REBUKE (@gamerrebuke) May 12, 2020
It's Happening!
PRO SKATER 1 AND 2 REMASTERED?! AND BY @VvisionsStudio?! #THPS pic.twitter.com/kOTBND28YP— JD (@JDUNKK05) May 12, 2020
Best. Soundtrack. Ever.
This soundtrack is enough for me to play these games again. #THPS pic.twitter.com/Z38DZ8Twla— David Welsh Jr (@DavidWelshJr) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.