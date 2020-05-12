Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered News Has the Internet Freaking Out

Skaters, gamers, and '90s kids everywhere were smacked in the face with some incredible news on Tuesday morning, as it was revealed by none other than Tony Hawk himself that the iconic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games were being remastered for modern consoles. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4th, converting the old games we all love into 4K and giving everyone another chance to tear apart the Warehouse.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will bring back everything we loved about the original games, including the memorable locations, pro skaters, and all-time killer soundtrack. Rather than reinventing the wheel, this remaster is aiming to simply make things look better and allow the games to be accessible once again. In other words, this is a dream come true.

Almost instantly after the announcement was made online, Twitter exploded with fans of the original games sharing their excitement for the THPS return. Folks around the world got in on the action, celebrating the upcoming release.

From the return of the classic soundtrack to the updated 4K visuals, there is plenty about THPS for fans to praise, and they did just that. Take a look at what folks are saying about the new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater comeback: