Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Reveals Release Date, Collector’s Edition, and Guest Characters

UPDATE: All of the information in the original story has now been confirmed by Activision. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11th and pre-orders are live here on Amazon (includes the Collector’s Edition with full-size skateboard deck). The trailer and original story can be found below.

For the last few weeks, Microsoft and Activision have been teasing a major Tony Hawk announcement set to take place later today. Ahead of an official reveal, many details have leaked ahead of time. According to the leaker billbil-kun, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11th, and will have a standard edition ($49.99), a deluxe edition ($69.99), and a collector’s edition ($129.99). As is often the case with these types of things, the deluxe and collector’s editions will come with 3 days of early access.

Last week, platforms for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 leaked online, and will include PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The collector’s edition of the game will be available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS5, but the PS4 version will be limited to both the standard and deluxe editions. The contents of the collector’s edition have not been revealed, but the deluxe edition will feature content based on Bethesda’s DOOM franchise. The leak notes that buyers will receive skaters of Doom Slayer (with two outfits) and Revenant, as well as an Unmakyr hoverboard skate deck, plus additional music tracks. Those who pre-purchase the game will get a wireframe Tony Hawk shader and access to the Foundry demo when it becomes available.

the original version of tony hawk 3 came out in 2001

The presence of Doom Slayer isn’t too surprising, as the character appeared in the original version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. Series guests have long been a tradition in the games, but it’s a safe bet that some characters from the original games will be left out. The leaks don’t mention anything about Darth Maul or Jango Fett, who appeared in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, respectively. Wolverine also appeared in the third game, but Activision had the X-Men license at the time, so a return for the character seems unlikely.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take all of this information with a grain of salt pending today’s full announcement. That being said, billbil-kun has a very strong track record, particularly when it comes to information related to Xbox. For example, billbil-kun has accurately shared information about specific Xbox controllers ahead of their official reveals. When today’s announcement goes live, it’s a safe bet that we’ll get even more details for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, alongside a potential trailer.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise was once a really big deal in gaming, and it sounds like Activision and Microsoft are putting a lot into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 to treat it that way. Hopefully this remaster will help to get the series back on track, and fans won’t be kept waiting so long between games anymore.

Are you excited for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4? Do you plan on picking up the standard, deluxe, or collector’s edition? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!