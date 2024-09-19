Stylish New Xbox Controller Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Last month, Xbox released the Sky Cipher Special Edition, a beautiful transparent blue controller that allows users to see the inner workings. Xbox has offered a lot of different controllers over the last few years, but the Sky Cipher Special Edition might just be one of the best. Apparently, this transparent controller was just the beginning, and the company plans on revealing a follow-up next week. According to reliable leaker billbil-kun, the Ghost Cipher Special Edition will receive an official reveal on September 24th. Presumably, pre-orders will be made available that day, with a release date sometime next month.

Unfortunately, billbil-kun did not have any images of the design to reveal, but it should have an appearance similar to the Sky Cipher design, which can be found below.

(Photo: Xbox)

It's safe to assume the Ghost Cipher Special Edition will have the same cost as the Sky Cipher, which is currently priced at $69.99. The "Ghost Cipher" name seems to imply that the controller will be a transparent white, or possibly a light gray. That's kind of fitting with October coming up, and it will be interesting to see the final design. Hopefully this means a lot more transparent controllers are on the way, because the Sky Cipher design looks really sharp. In the late '90s, transparent electronics were a lot more common, with companies like Nintendo, Apple, and Sony all offering hardware cast in see-through plastic. However, that style has largely gone away in recent years. Hopefully this is the start of a trend, not only for Xbox, but for other manufacturers, as well.

The leak of this controller from billbil-kun has caused some frustration for fans, who were hoping to see some kind of game announcement instead. A new controller isn't quite as exciting, especially during a year where Xbox fans haven't had a lot to get excited about. That does seem to be changing as we get into the holiday season though, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arriving next month, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming in December. Hopefully Xbox will close out the year on a high note!

Are you excited to actually see the Ghost Cipher Special Edition controller? Do you like these transparent Xbox controllers? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!