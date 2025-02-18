New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remaster In the Works, Tyshawn Jones Claims

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was such a critical hit when it launched in 2020, many fans expected a follow-up or DLC to drop at some point. However, reports came out saying a remake that would combine THPS 3 and 4 was pitched by developer Vicarious Visions, but denied by Activision in favor of working on Call of Duty. While that initial pitch didn’t see the light of day, the Birdman himself Tony Hawk claimed there is a future for the series, giving a bit of hope to fans waiting for another entry in the series. Not a lot has been said about that tease since then… until now.

In a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, a podcast hosted by DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious (Loren Lorose fills in for her on this episode) and Charlamagne, pro skateboarder and two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year Tyshawn Jones gave some credence to Hawk’s previous claims of a new THPS releasing in the future. Jones was asked about the evolution of skateboarding and himself. Host Charlamagne gives the example of Skate 4, and asks if he was going to be part of it. To begin his answer, Jones drops that he is in the next game, and that it is a remaster rather than a brand-new numbered entry.

“I’m in a Tony Hawk[‘s Pro Skater] coming out, so that’s cool,” Jones says. “They got a new one they’re remastering, so that’s about to come out. I was in the last one.”

There are still a ton of questions surrounding this new THPS remaster. Is it related to the previously pitched 3 and 4 remake? What other skaters besides Tony Hawk and Tyshawn Jones will be playable? Who is actually developing the game considering Vicarious Visions doesn’t exist under that name anymore? The answers to these questions are all unknown, but will get answered when the game inevitably gets a formal reveal.

