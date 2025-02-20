Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Teasing Tony Hawk Announcement

Just days after professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones announced that he’s going to appear in a remaster of an existing Tony Hawk game, Activision has started to tease an impending announcement. In a post on X/Twitter, CharlieIntel has shared an image of the Grind MP map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. In the image, we can see a sign featuring a Tony Hawk logo grinding over a date that reads “03.04.25.” The legendary skateboarder himself replied to the post from CharlieIntel, but did not confirm or deny any announcement. Instead, Hawk shared an emoji of a pair of eyes, which is a pretty big hint at an announcement to come on March 4th.

The decision to make an announcement on March 4th could have some significance to the game itself. The date March 4th is 3/4, and rumors have suggested that Activision will announce a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, just as we saw with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in 2020. That’s definitely a neat detail on Activision’s part, and readers can see it for themselves in the posts from CharlieIntel and Tony Hawk embedded below.

👀 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 20, 2025

Last year, Tony Hawk confirmed that he was working on something with Activision, but stopped short of revealing whether it might be a brand-new game or a remaster of an existing title. Fans have spent months speculating about what Activision might have in store, but an end is nearly in sight. Recent rumors have suggested that a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 could be released in June, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see if that release window proves accurate.

