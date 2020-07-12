Toonami Reviews Maneater

Every so often, Toonami, the anime programming block that's part of Cartoon Network's adult swim lineup, tackles various odds and ends that aren't traditionally "anime," and that includes reviewing video games. The latest of these, which recently aired, was for Maneater, the video game where players take on the role of a shark trying to, well, eat people. And other stuff. But mostly people.

The review, which you can watch above, starts off with SARA asking whether TOM is playing a new Jaws video game before really diving into the gameplay, which sees the man-eating shark in question workings its way up the food chain while evolving and getting bigger and more deadly. "Humans have hunted sharks for hundreds of years, and payback's a mother," TOM says. Ultimately, Toonami calls Maneater "a ton of fun" and gives it a 7 out of 10.

ComicBook.com's own review for the title was less effusive, giving Maneater a 2 out of 5. "Watching your shark grow from a 'toddler' to a 'megalodon with bone fins and electric teeth' is a sight to behold, but it ultimately doesn't feel worth the repetitive hours that one has to put in, to say nothing of the game-crashing glitches you may encounter along the way as we did," our reviewer noted. "The idea of playing as a giant shark is a good one, but Maneater just isn't able to capitalize on it."

Maneater is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here, and all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

