Toonami Reviews Cadence of Hyrule

It is always delight when Toonami, the anime-centric Adult Swim programming block on Cartoon Network, decides to take a step back and check out some other portion of pop culture that isn’t necessarily related to anime. Sometimes, it even runs video game reviews, and the latest, given by Toonami’s TOM, is of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda, though Toonami — like most folks — shortens this to simply Cadence of Hyrule.

TOM positively discusses the game’s mechanics, secrets, and more before praising the combo of Crypt of the NecroDancer and the Zelda franchise. “I’ve never been the biggest fan of rhythm games,” TOM admits, “but this mashup of Crypt of the NecroDancer and Zelda has really won me over. It’s not the longest or hardest of Link’s adventures, but man is it fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Toonami’s full review of the video game, which it gives an 8.5 out of 10 with its gameplay rating higher than graphics or sound, below:

Here’s how Nintendo describes Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer:

“In the latest rhythmic action-adventure from Brace Yourself Games, you can enjoy the gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer in the setting of The Legend of Zelda series. As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and procedurally generated dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music.”

What do you think of Toonami’s review of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer? Have you played the game yet? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda is currently available on Nintendo Switch for @24.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.