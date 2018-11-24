‘Total War: Arena’ Is Shutting Down Early Next Year

Unfortunately for those enjoying the free-to-play Total War: Arena game, time is officially running out. The team behind the strategy game has confirmed that they are closing up shop on the title in February of next year.

In a recent blog post on the game’s official website, Joshua Williams of Creative Assembly offered the following message:

“Arena has been on a long journey, and we are thankful to everyone who joined us. We have learned so much during the development of Arena and we have grown incredibly close with the community and involved you deeply into our development process. It has been an absolute privilege to work with you all on this project, but unfortunately the results of Arena Open Beta Test did not meet all our expectations.”

Williams also mentioned that the developers are feeling the disappointment as much as fans given the long road the game has had. Though the title was initially revealed back in 2013, it didn’t actually become available until February of this year.

He added, “To you, the players and community, I have been inspired by your passion, your commitment and your continued valuable insight. Your input and encouragement have been instrumental to the game’s development. I cannot emphasize enough how much we have enjoyed working and playing with you all, and I know that we will greatly miss speaking with you online, debating your feedback, and fighting alongside you on the battlefield.”

Because of the shut down, the studio is halting all future updates but is offering a “thank you” gift to t hose that supported Arena. Creative Assembly is offering “a piece” of the Total War experience for all players with the option of one of the four gifts available:

Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition

Hannibal at the Gates (Total War: ROME II DLC)

Age of Charlemagne (Total War: ATTILA DLC)

Grim and the Grave (Total War: WARHAMMER DLC)

Though this is the end of Arena, it’s nowhere near the end of the Total War franchise with Total War: Three Kingdoms bringing its China-based adventure to players on March 7, 2019.

What are your thoughts on the Arena closure?