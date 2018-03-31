Rise of Mordor is the Total Conversion Mod for Total War: Attila That’s Perfect for LotR Fans

For Total War: Attila fans looking for a slightly different gameplay experience and just really dig second breakfast, this mod is for you! The Rise of Mordor project is a total conversion mod that is still in progress but looks oh so appealing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the project’s ModaDB page:

“Total War: Rise of Mordor” is an epic overhaul project based on The Lord of the Rings. With an enthralling Middle-Earth campaign and hundreds of unique, completely reworked units this mod aims to unleash an immersive experience you have never felt before. The visuals of the mod are based on films however the background story is accurate to the books.

Though this ambitious project is coming along nicely, it doesn’t have a full release date at this time. It’s important to note that these kinds of projects are fan undertakings, which means they are hobbies and not fully paying gigs. That being said, the team does offer frequent updates including new images, video, and blog posts. It’s very obvious that they are passionate about making this a success and for fans of the Total War title, it’s an entirely new experience.

At this point in time, the project is estimated, as per their FAQ page, to be at about 10% completion. This is largely due to the fact that there are 19 whole factions that must be implemented, as well as their own 2D art and database reworkings.

They are also planning a full campaign at some point, though it has been postponed while they focus on a full release. Interested in joining the team yourself? “The positions and requirements for them are detailed here. Basically they are 3D Character Artists, 3D Building/Environment Artists and Character Animators. You can also help out the team by contacting 3D Artists or Animators you know, who meet the level of quality expected, and informing them about the mod in case they’d like to apply to join the team.”

To learn more about this impressive feat and other answers to questions you may have, you can check out their full website right here.