Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Cinematic Shows Off the Gaelic Kingdom

A new cinematic trailer has been released for Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia that features the Gaelic Kingdom and Flann Sinna, king of the Gaelic Kingdom of Mide.

The trailer that’s shown above shows off some pretty intense scenes with Sinna leading his Gaelic forces into battle while staying up front in the combat himself throughout the turmoil. In Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, there are a couple of different ways that victory can be achieved, but a description of the video tells more about Sinna’s goals for victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are multiple routes to a glorious victory in Thrones of Britannia,” the description reads. “For Flann Sinna, King of the Gaelic Kingdom of Mide (later High King of Ireland), there is one that is truly coveted – uniting the lands into a new, greater kingdom.”

In addition to the cinematic trailer, another video was released alongside it, a “Let’s Play” account of what it looks like to play as the Gaelic forces. This eight-minute feature demonstrates some of the win conditions that must be accomplished to achieve different forms of victory.

The Gaelic forces are just some of the factions that’ll be playable in the game though. Others such as Vikings and Anglo-Saxons will help round out the rest of the game’s historic roster in the spinoff game from the Total War series.

“Thrones of Britannia is a standalone Total War game which will challenge you to re-write a critical moment in history, one that will come to define the future of modern Britain,” a description from the game’s Steam page read. “With ten playable factions, you must build and defend a kingdom to the glory of Anglo-Saxons, Gaelic clans, Welsh tribes or Viking settlers. Forge alliances, manage burgeoning settlements, raise armies and embark on campaigns of conquest across the most detailed Total War map to date.”

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is scheduled to be released on April 19 for PC players via Steam. The game is currently available for preorder for $39.99, but a special preorder discount is going on now that reduces the price to $35.99 with the game returning to full price once it’s released.