Code Vein Releases Incredible New ‘Underworld’ Trailer

A beautiful new trailer featuring vocals from one of the coolest rock duos in Japan seems like the perfect way to introduce a game that is, without even hiding it, a love letter to Dark Souls. This week, players received their first look at the storyline for Code Vein, an all-new action game by Bandai Namco Entertainment that combines 3D and 2D animation to create a deep story and intriguing gameplay. Check out the trailer below:

First announced back in , this highly anticipated game is already being hyped for its brutal game play, gorgeous animation, and seriously cool character creation system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco describes Code Vein as a post-apocalyptic adventure where “towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment.” Players become Revenants, super-powered vampires who have exchanged their souls for power, immortality and bloodlust. You and those around you are some of the only remaining shreds of a once-prosperous humanity, living in a hidden society called Vein.

As players embark on their journeys, they must avoid becoming one of the Lost, “fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity,” who are only some of the terrifying adversaries you’ll find in the game. Along with the intense gameplay, this trailer teases a huge storyline, with several interesting characters that still don’t clearly look like friends or foes. Either way, fights with even the youngest of them might take you a little while to win, by the looks of it.

The trailer features a new song, “Underworld” by VAMPS, a.k.a. J-Rock Legends K.A.Z. and Hyde. The game will feature several singles from the band’s new album, UNDER WORLD.

There is currently no official release date for Code Vein, but Bandai Namco has confirmed that it will be available for Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One.