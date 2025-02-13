Monster Hunter x Transformers Silver Rathalos Prime Figure Is Here

Back in October, Takara Tomy and Capcom joined forces for a new Transformers crossover with the popular Monster Hunter video game series. The result was the Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime / Liolaeous Prime figure that featured a Rathalos-themed Monster Mode and modified Optimus Prime Robot Mode. In the latter, a sword and shield can be equipped which can be combined into an axe. That figure hasn’t even arrived yet, but you can already get a variant in silver here at Entertainment Earth priced at $54.99 with a release date set for November. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you can score free U.S. shipping on orders of $79+ ($7.95 flat rate shipping on orders below that threshold). Details on the original figure can be found below.

As for the original Rathalos figure, you can still get your pre-order in a handful of places including, surprisingly, here at Books-a-Million priced at $49.99. From the official description:

“Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with the Takara Tomy Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime collectible figure. Convert from Rathalos Prime robot mode to wyvern monster mode. Highly articulated figured is perfect for display in action stances; in monster mode, the head, mouth, neck, wings, and legs are poseable. Includes Collaboration Matrix and converting weapon accessories. This action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco, original packaging, and Japanese language instructions. Ages 15 and up.”

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to debut on Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 28th, 2025. Pre-orders for physical copies of the game (including a Steelbook edition) are live here on Amazon now. The official description reads:

“Monster Hunter Wilds is the highly anticipated next evolution in the award-winning Monster Hunter franchise. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC on Feb. 28, 2025, the latest entry in the beloved series of co-op action RPGs takes the thrill of hunting larger-than-life foes in expansive natural environments to immersive new heights. The story transports players to the Forbidden Lands, a mysterious wilderness that can transform in unexpected ways. This living world is teeming with rugged wildlife adapted to an ever-changing climate, including massive monsters that players will take on in action-packed encounters. As hunters, players protect the balance of the ecosystem, utilizing resources from hunts to craft powerful gear and continue investigating the mysteries at the heart of these new lands.”