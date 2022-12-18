Transformers: Reactivate Playable Characters Possibly Leaked

At The Game Awards earlier this month, Transformers: Reactivate was officially announced, but very little information was provided about the game, including which characters will be playable. However, a handful of screenshots have apparently leaked online, revealing several playable Autobots and Decepticons. In total, 10 characters can be seen including Bumblebee, Hot Rod, Ironhide, Sunstreaker, Windblade, Ratchet, Starscream, Soundwave, Slipstream, and Shockwave. The screenshots were shared on Twitter by user @ROTBtrailer. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement, especially as these screens supposedly come from a 2018 build of the game.

Most of these characters should be quite familiar to Transformers fans, as the majority debuted in the original animated series. Of course, the actual designs from the screenshots look a bit closer to those that appeared in Paramount's Bumblebee movie. Windblade and Slipstream are a bit more recent additions to the Transformers canon. The Decepticon seeker Slipstream made her debut in Cartoon Network's Transformers Animated, where she was one of several clones of Starscream. Meanwhile, the Autobot Windblade debuted in IDW's Transformers comics, before playing a prominent role in multiple Transformers cartoons. Over the last few years, Windblade and Slipstream have become some of the most prominent female Transformers, and both appeared in the 2020 video game Transformers: Battlegrounds.

Considering the popularity of these 10 Transformers, it would not be surprising to see them appear as playable characters in Transformers: Reactivate. For now, fans will just have to wait for more information from Hasbro and developer Splash Damage. The game's debut trailer certainly caught the attention of Transformers fans, but there's still a lot we don't know about the game, including when it can be expected. The 1-4 player online title is set to release on PC and consoles, but Transformers fans will just have to wait patiently to learn anything more!

