Transformers Trading Card Game Coming From Wizards Of The Coast

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have given fans a new look at their upcoming Transformers Trading Card Game, which will be at San Diego Comic-Con.

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro are well acquainted with the trading card games, as the behemoth Magic: The Gathering is also underneath their umbrella, and now they are giving a similar treatment to Transformers. The game is designed to be easy to learn but deep enough to warrant repeated play and will feature some tweaks to the TCG formula.

For starters, the cards in Transformers are substantially larger. The character cards in the Autobots Starter Set and Booster Packs are actually twice the size of normal cards, and players can switch from bot mode to alt mode by flipping the cards over. You can also enhance your chosen characters with Action and Upgrade cards.

“The TCG format lets us pull TRANSFORMERS characters from across the brand’s massive history. From Bumblebee to Sunstorm – the game is digging deep into the TRANSFORMERS lore,” said Drew Nolosco, TRANSFORMERS Trading Card Game Brand Manager. “We can even focus on different aspects of the same character. Optimus Prime, for example, is immensely powerful in combat, but he’s also a master tactician. The Transformers TCG will let players explore the characters’ depth through engaging and tactical gameplay.”

You can get your first look at the Autobots Starter Set and Booster Packs in the gallery, but listed below is what those packs and sets will include at launch.

– AUTOBOTS Starter Set – The AUTOBOTS Starter Set contains cards for two players to begin gameplay, and features OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE, IRONHIDE and RED ALERT character cards. It will be available for purchase at retailers in the United States beginning on Sept. 28, 2018, and in certain other markets later in 2018.

– TRANSFORMERS Trading Card Game Booster Packs – Players can add to their character card teams and battle card decks for full gameplay with Booster Packs. Each Booster Pack contains 1 TRANSFORMERS character card and 7 battle cards from a pool of 40 character cards and 81 battle cards. Booster Packs will be sold separately and available for purchase at retailers in the United States beginning on Sept. 28, 2018, and in certain other markets later in 2018.

The Transformers Trading Card Game Convention Edition will contain two exclusive characters cards (Cliffjumper – Renegade Warrior and Slipstream – Strategic Seeker) and two battle cards (All-Out Attack and Tandem Targeting System), and these will not be available in the Autobots Starter Set or Booster Packs.

Fans can get a first look at four cards for the Transformers Trading Card Game in July with the Transformers Trading Card Game Convention Edition. Limited quantities will be available for purchase at Comic-Con International 2018 in San Diego, Gen Con 2018 in Indianapolis and through the Hasbro Toy Shop at HasbroToyShop.com, where available, after the conventions.