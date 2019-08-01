Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 4 Introduces Titan Trypticon Card

Fans of Hasbro‘s Transformers Trading Card Game will be happy to hear that the popular game is getting a brand new wave, and now the team has pulled the curtain off of Wave 4. The Wave goes by the title of War For Cybertron: Siege II, and will give fans not only even more Autobots and Decepticons to collect for their armies, but will also include a special Titan-sized Trypticon card. Trypticon will operative much like Metroplex did, as the Decepticon contains both a Bot Mode and a City Mode, and will also come with three minion character cards that all have abilities that compliment Trypticon.

The three minions will be featured on their own character cards, and consist of Brunt, Full-Tilt, and Wipe-Out, and allow you to draw extra cards if Trypticon is in play. If you are able to get a Booster Box, it will feature 30 Booster Packs and a Trypticon Pack, which will come with Trypticon and all three minions.

You can check out the official description for War For Cybertron: Siege II below.

“As the battle reaches its crescendo in War For Cybertron: Siege II, the Autobots and Decepticons turn to desperate means to ensure victory. The Decepticons wake their most dangerous weapon…the mighty Titan, Trypticon!

Each War For Cybertron: Siege II sealed Booster Display box includes 30 Booster Packs and a Trypticon Pack. The Trypitcon Pack contains one Titan-sized Trypticon Character Card and three large Character Cards as his minions: Brunt, Full-Tilt, and Wipe-Out!

Each War For Cybertron: Siege II Booster Pack includes:

1 Large Character Card

1 Small Character Card

6 Battle Cards”

War For Cybertron: Siege II will start hitting stores on November 8th, and you can chck out Trypticon and more from the wave on the next slides! Make sure to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Transformers TCG!

Brunt: Alt Mode

Ability: Revenge – Scrap an enemy Weapon or Armor if you have Trypticon on the battlefield. (Use a character’s Revenge abilities when it’s KO’d).

Full-Tilt: Alt Mode

Ability: Revenge – Do 1 damage to an enemy if you have Trypticon on the battlefield.

Full-Tilt: Bot Mode

Ability: Revenge – Do 2 damage to an enemy if you have Trypticon on the battlefield.

Wipe-Out: Alt Mode

Ability: Revenge – Draw a card if you have Trypticon on the battlefield.

Wipe-Out: Bot Mode

Ability: Revenge – Draw 2 cards if you have Trypticon on the battlefield.

Trypticon: Alt Mode

Assault Base Ability:

This stars the game with these 3 characters under it –

Full-Tilt, Base Recon

Wipe-Out, Devoted Minion

Brunt, Artillery Drone

Each of your other characters has Bold 1 (Flip 1 more battle card when attacking).

Trypticon: Bot Mode

Ability: When you flip to this mode you may KO one of your other characters. If you do, this gets +3 attack until end of turn OR repair 3 damage from this.

