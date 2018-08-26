Trials Rising Release Date Revealed, Closed Beta Dated

Ubisoft has revealed that its multiplayer 2.5D racing game, Trials Rising, will launch on February 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In addition to announcing a release date, Ubisoft also dated a closed beta that will run from September 13 to 16.

The French publisher and developer also detailed varying editions of the game. In addition to a Standard Edition, Ubisoft will also be offering a Gold Edition that comes with the base game, the expansion pass, two major DLC releases, and more for $40.

Meanwhile, pre-ordering a copy of the game will land you the Jungle Rider Pack, which comes packing an awesome gorilla suit, and the Wild West Rider Pack,” which comes packing an equally awesome cowboy suit. In total, each pack comes with five items for your rider and one item to decorate your bike.

Trials Rising is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can read more about the title below, courtesy of an official overview from Ubisoft itself:

“Set in new epic locations around the world and featuring over a hundred tracks, Trials Rising lets riders travel the world and put their skills to the test through various levels of difficulty, beat the competition, grow their fame under the eyes of experienced sponsors and work to become Trials champions. While enjoying the view of the Eiffel Tower or riding along the Great Wall of China, solo or in the hilarious Tandem Bike mode, riders won’t be able to resist the thrill of astonishing exploits and fails on their way.

“The Trials franchise has always been about honing your skill and beating the competition, combined with fun and crazy moments with friends. Competition is brought to a new level in Trials Rising, as players will now receive instant notifications when a friend beats their score – so they can go and try to win the track back. Players will gain Fame through actions like completing tracks and Contracts, beating Challengers and competing against other players in multiplayer, all with the goal of becoming the Trials champion.

“Each player will pursue their career in a League, a series of tracks to conquer before the Stadium Finals. New to Trials Rising, Stadium Finals is a big event that pits players against seven others in an elimination-style competition over three heats. The best riders unlock a new League to continue their journey.”