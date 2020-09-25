Trollhunters Star Charlie Saxton Talks the Franchise's Leap to Video Games in Defenders of Arcadia

:heavy_multiplication_x:

After three different TV shows, DreamWorks and Netflix's Tales of Arcadia franchise is heading to the world of video games. Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia is arriving on September 25th, and promises to be an exciting addition to the Arcadia universe for fans. The game takes players on an adventure through time, putting new twists on classic battles from the show. It also brings back many of the voices you've come to love over the years, including the one and only Toby Domzalski.

Toby is back with Jim, Claire, and the rest of the gang in Defenders of Arcadia, voiced as always by actor Charlie Saxton. With the recently-released Wizards wrapping up the TV shows for Tales of Arcadia, and the new game on the horizon, Saxton took some time to chat with us about all things Trollhunters. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

When it comes to voicing the same character in an animated series and video game, Saxton told us that there is one major difference. For a video game, an actor has to repeat the same lines and sounds on repeat, as they'll be used in several different ways in the game.

"Yeah, when you watch a TV or movie, there's one story or narrative that you are watching it, but you know, obviously as a video game player, you get to choose your own adventure and where you get to go," Saxton explained. "And so, because of that, when you're recording the voices, you have to do multiple lines of everything, of different ways and different inflections and different reactions. There was one particular instance where I think I was recording a battle sequence or I was recording a reaction where I was using really guttural sounds. And there was one instance where I was like, 'okay, time out. Because I'm about to throw up.' I am feeling this way too hard. And they're like, 'Oh, it sounds great.' I was like, 'I'm about to throw up!'"

Saxton went on to say that the video game brought a new level of excitement to the role because, instead of watching the final product, he actually has the chance to get hands-on with it.

"It was definitely more fun because I've gotten so used to it. When Trollhunters first came out, especially the first season, it was hard to listen to because as an actor, you're your own worst critic," he said. "So you're always thinking everything would be like, I could have done that better. Or I know I did that better. Or where's the take that I liked, you know? But you kind of get over that hump, but just saying that I am a character in a video game is just cool. It's just so cool. It never really gets old. It's kinda weird. It's a really cool, fun, fulfilling moment of, all of the trials and tribulations of trying to do what you do and then hearing it, but also being able to play it itself is rad."

Be sure to check out Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia when it arrives on September 25th.