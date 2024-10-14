TRON: Catalyst Announced, Coming in 2025

TRON: Catalyst, a new TRON video game, has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside word of a “2025” release date. Also, alongside the announcement, a debut trailer has also been released, giving TRON fans an idea of what to expect from the game, which is pitched as a “story-driven isometric action-adventure game.”

The game is being published by Big Fan Games and made by Bithell Games, the latter responsible for games such as Thomas Was Alone, John Wick Hex, Volume, The Solitaire Conspiracy, and more.

Those hoping for a AAA TRON game, something fans have never received, aren’t getting that with TRON: Catalyst, which looks impressive, but is by no means a big AAA release. This is also evident by the pair developing and publishing the game, as they deal in smaller releases.

Below, you can read more about TRON: Catalyst, courtesy of an official game description provided by the aforementioned pair. And then beneath this, the game’s reveal trailer can be seen.

“TRON: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney’s TRON to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular, TRON: Identity). TRON: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game, set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in TRON: Identity.”

The game’s official description continues: “Play as Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities which the overlords of the Arq Grid’s crumbling society seek to bring under control. Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you’re relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own, while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this world.”

In addition to a precise release date, other salient information, such as the game’s price point and how long it is, has also not been revealed. There is also no word of when the game will reappear. If it is releasing in the first half of the year, it will probably be soon, but if it is coming in the second half of 2025, it will probably be several months. To this end, if it was the former, we’d probably have a release date. The lack of release date, this close to the new year, suggests a later release in 2025.