Here’s How Capcom Can Turn Around Its Marvel vs. Capcom Woes

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite made its debut last September after getting initially announced during the 2016 PlayStation Experience event. Hype for the game was at an all-time high, and when it was released, fans were expecting it to take off like Street Fighter V did once it started getting good content. And yet…it didn't. Some fans felt awful over the fact the game didn't contain mainstays like Wolverine and Magneto, despite the fact that Black Panther and Monster Hunter made good additions to the series. And it also dropped off the tournament scene rather quickly, in the face of the far superior Dragon Ball FighterZ. And now we're hearing word that Capcom may end support for Infinite sometime this year. That's…a mistake. Big time. Obviously, nothing is official, but if the company did do that, it would be giving up on the game instead of letting it grow like Street Fighter V eventually did. Even in the face of stronger competition, Infinite deserves better. So we've got some tips on how Capcom can turn around its Marvel vs. Capcom woes and give the series a fighting chance again, instead of simply giving up and letting Marvel take the franchise elsewhere. There's still a chance for it to be saved, whether with Infinite or with something new. Here's what can be done – and, hopefully, will be done.

Announce Season Two For Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite With X-Men and Other Characters If Capcom wants the community to start buzzing about Infinite again, then it needs to do this. Now that Disney has the rights to Fox properties, there's no reason why it can't. This is a golden opportunity for Capcom to instill a second season with characters like Magneto, Sentinel, Wolverine, X-23 and even Deadpool, to go along with the Marvel characters that are already in the game. For good measure, the company can also introduce a few Capcom legends into the mix, like Felicia from Darkstalkers, and maybe even Jill from the Resident Evil saga. Sure, Infinite is struggling. But down for the count completely? Not even. Capcom just needs to put forth an effort.

Re-Introduce Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 To the Tournament Fold Now, we understand why Infinite isn't exactly a tournament darling (yet), mainly because it's a bit shorthanded on characters. But we can't understand why Capcom would leave Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 out in the cold. This game made a huge statement during the previous EVO tournaments, only for Capcom to "retire" the game. But why? It's a masterpiece after all these years, and an unpredictable tourney favorite. With it still on sale across many storefronts, there's no reason Capcom wouldn't bring back Ultimate for players to enjoy. And plus, it'd provide a break from the Street Fighter action we've seen over the past few months. C'mon, Capcom. Do it.

Announce a Marvel vs. Capcom Anthology Now, before you say, "Well, Marvel will never go for it," keep in mind that Capcom, at one point, did reintroduce the Marvel vs. Capcom classic games on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Putting together Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes and maybe even X-Men vs. Street Fighter would be a tremendous move for the company, giving fighting fans a huge package to enjoy, complete with online play. Plus, it would sell like hotcakes and make up some of that money that was lost from lackluster Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite sales. Oh, and imagine a Switch version. We're drooling already. This needs to happen.

Announce an Official Marvel vs. Capcom 4, But Take Your Time With It Capcom has been noted in saying that Infinite doesn't quite qualify as a Marvel vs. Capcom 4, since it has fewer characters and a larger focus on story. So why not go ahead and announce that you're actually working on the next chapter in the series? With 4, the company could easily right the wrongs of Infinite, with even more characters (including some obscure favorites – looking at you, Moon Knight), better online modes, and a varying amount of strategy. And they could easily push it on the tournament front and send hype flying to an all-time high. If they won't fix Infinite, the very least they can do is replace it with the game we've all been waiting for.