Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

It was revealed earlier this year that both Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil were coming to the Nintendo Switch. While the first installment is already available on the portable console, fans have been anticipating the release of the second game. Luckily, that wait isn’t going to be very long now as Nightdive Studios has officially revealed when the title will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. The devs recently took to their official Twitter account to unveil the launch date for the sequel on the Switch, and it is arriving next week.

As can be seen in the tweet below, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on Friday, August 9th. Originally released nearly 21 years ago, the title has found a home across several consoles, including the Nintendo 64, PC, Game Boy, and Xbox One. However, next week will see it find a new audience on the Switch, with fans old and new likely excited for its arrival.

For more on what to expect in Turk 2: Seeds of Evil:

“Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.”

Fight your way through 35 different types of enemies with bouncing bellies, blinking eyes, stretching tentacles and snapping jaws. From Prehistoric Raptors, to evolved Flesh Eaters, to your final battle with the Mother of all beasts— you’ll want to defeat all of them!

Enemies are intelligent! They’re smart enough to attack in groups, to flee when they are outgunned, and to take cover during a firefight.

Enemies flinch and spasm differently depending on which body part you hit.

Remastered Locations

Conquer 6 engrossing Quest Levels including the Port of Adia, the Death Marshes and the Lair of the Blind Ones.

Over 20 Weapons

Unload multiple ricocheting shotgun shells with the Shredder. Stomp enemies flat while riding an artillery-mounted Triceratops!

