‘Turok’ is Coming to Nintendo Switch This Month, ‘Turok 2’ Arriving Later

The original Turok: Dinosaur Hunter video game debuted over 20 years ago on the Nintendo 64 and still has a devoted fanbase to this very day. That said, it looks like Big N is bringing the beloved first-person shooter to the Nintendo Switch later this month.

The listing for Turok recently appeared on the Nintendo Game Store and was spotted by Twitter user Nibel, who appeared to be just as shocked as I am that Turok is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Upon arriving on the Nintendo website, there it is, a Nintendo Switch port of Turok.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The port will be the HD remaster from Nightdive Studios and will feature all of the glorious bionic dinosaur mayhem fans remember. In addition to Turok coming to the Switch later this month, Twitter user Pixelbuster reported that Nightdive confirmed Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is also on the way, but will be coming at a later time.

Nightdive has confirmed to me via their Discord that Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will also be coming to Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/HX5qRF67kp — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) March 5, 2019

For more on the game:

“A world where time has no meaning – and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into a savage land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as ‘The Chronoscepter’.

“The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and pervert the power of the Chronoscepter in order to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner’s evil plot…”

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is set to arrive on March 18th for Nintendo Switch players and it will cost $19.99.

What do you think about Turok making its way to the Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!