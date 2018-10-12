Save 33% On the Legendary Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game

Fantasy Flight Games’ Twilight Imperium has been around for decades, but the recently released 4th Edition took its rightful place among the greatest board games ever made. If you’re down for a tabletop sci-fi experience that will take up an entire day (and an entire dining room table with the extension in) then read on, because today is a great day to pick it up.

At the time of writing, Twilight Imperium 4th Edition is in stock at Walmart with free 2-day shipping for $99.95, which is 33% off the list price. If it sells out there, you can fall back on Amazon where the game is backordered with the same discount. That is within $8 of the lowest price that we’ve ever seen for TI4. Not bad for a game that basically allows you to create your own space opera every time you play.

If you are unfamiliar, Fantasy Flight Games describes TI4 thusly:

“For two decades, Twilight Imperium has thrilled gamers with its grand storytelling and tactical strategy. Now, players can explore the next step in the Twilight Imperium legacy with Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition, an epic game of galactic conquest for three to six players.”

“Each player takes command of one of seventeen unique civilizations to compete for interstellar supremacy through warfare, trade, uncertain allegiances, and political dominance. Every faction offers a completely different play experience, from the wormhole-hopping Ghosts of Creuss to the Emirates of Hacan, masters of trade and economics. These seventeen races are offered many paths to victory, but only one may sit upon the throne of Mecatol Rex as the new masters of the galaxy.”

“No two games of Twilight Imperium are ever identical—at the start of each galactic age, the game board is uniquely and strategically constructed using 51 galaxy tiles that feature everything from lush new planets to supernovas, from asteroid fields to gravity rifts. Players are dealt a hand of these tiles and take turns creating the galaxy around Mecatol Rex, the capital planet seated in the center of the board. An ion storm may block your race from progressing through the galaxy while a fortuitously placed gravity rift may protect you from your closest foes. The galaxy is yours to both craft and dominate.”

“With over 354 plastic units, 450 cards, 700 tokens, 50 galaxy tiles, and so much more, Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition redefines what it means to be epic in the world of board gaming.”

