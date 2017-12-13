Twitch And Pokken Tournament DX Pair Up For Avatar Giveaway

Twitch Prime made some huge waves this year – how could it not? For just a few bucks a month, subscribers can get access to all of their Amazon Prime goods (including movies), along with the ability to subscribe to a Twitch streamer of their choice, and a handful of goodies for games, like Overwatch loot crates and more.

The service recently made its way to Japan, and, as part of that celebration, the team has announced that it has paired up with The Pokemon Company to give away in-game Avatars for Pokken Tournament on the Nintendo Switch, along with twelve exclusive Pokemon emotes and eight Tekken emotes from Bandai Namco.

This is the latest giveaway hosted by Twitch, following such other giveaways as a golden classic card pack from Hearthstone and in-game items for Assassin’s Creed Origins. And it doesn’t look like Twitch will be slowing down anytime soon.

Twitch has already listed a few of the items that you can get in the giveaway, including a Holiday Ornament item, a Male Cat Whiskers item with seven color variations, Female Cat Whiskers Items with seven color variations; and a Holiday Title item. Again, they’re just avatars and not anything like, say, holiday costumes, but free is free and you can’t beat that.

For those that are interested in trying out Twitch Prime before they see if it’s their speed, there is a free trial available that gives you an idea of how the Prime services work, across both Twitch and Amazon. It’s a good way to give it a shot before you plunk down the monthly subscription fee.

Here’s to more great giveaways in the future!

Pokken Tournament DX is available now for Nintendo Switch. You old-schoolers can get the original version on the Nintendo Wii U as well, though it’s not currently supported by this Twitch promotion.