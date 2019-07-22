Twitch Plays Teamfight Tactics and Reaches Gold Rank

Twitch viewers are collectively playing League of Legends’ new Teamfight Tactics game mode, and there’s a chance that the hivemind might even be better than you are at the tactical game. If you haven’t at least crossed over into the Gold division in the mode’s new ranked ladder, you can much more assuredly know that Twitch Plays is better at Teamfight Tactics since the group that’s controlling the Twitch account has now reached at least Gold IV by winning multiple Teamfight Tactics matches.

A Teamfight Tactics player started a new account a few days ago under the name “TwitchPlayTFT,” an indicator that this account would be steered by the instructions of Twitch viewers like we’ve seen with the Pokemon series and other games. Found here on Twitch, those who follow the channel can issue commands to accept games and start strategizing together. The list of actions available in the game allow them to sell champions, move pieces around the board, and even control their Little Legend’s movements and taunts.

The Twitch channel can be seen embedded at the top, though it appears that there’s something preventing the actions from working at the moment since it’s been stuck on one screen for a while. The title of the stream says that only normal games are being played for now though, but the account has indeed reached at least Gold IV based on the title. Previous screens which showed the players queued up for a game indeed had the Gold IV rank listed below the account name.

Since winning Teamfight Tactics strategies have already been discovered and vetted and the number of viewers participating in the games seems to be staying relatively low, the viewers controlling the account have been able to win a few games. Head over to the clips from the channel and you’ll find several videos that highlight these wins such as the one above that shows the victory No. 13 which also happens to be the moment that the account ascended to Gold IV. The players built a team full of six assassins and three ninjas coupled with a two-star Cho’Gath, a formidable team that just barely won the game.

How far the account will rise in the ranks remains to be seen, but know that if you find yourself against someone by the name of TwitchPlayTFT in a normal or ranked Teamfight Tactics game, you’re up against a bunch of Twitch viewers who are all piloting towards the same goal.