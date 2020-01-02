Twitch Prime Announces Five More Free Games

Twitch Prime doesn’t seem to be finished giving away free games just yet with five more games now available for subscribers. Five of the games which were previously free have now been removed from the selection which means that we’re still at 10 free games in January, five of which come from Devolver Digital. The newest games are available now for anyone who’s subscribed to the service.

Twitch’s new free games are Splasher, A Normal Lost Phone, Kingdom: New Lands, Anarcute, and Dandara. They’re not quite as high-profile as the other games that are being given away for free or the games that Twitch Prime subscribers get loot for, but getting five games for free is nothing to scoff at.

Both Splasher and Dandara are created by Raw Fury while the other three are made by Plug In Digital. Twitch Prime’s Twitter account announced the release of the games this week and confirmed that each of them are available now.

Was your New Year’s resolution to game more? Good, us too. We’ve got 10 free games with #TwitchPrime this month including Dandara, Anarcute, & more new Jan titles, PLUS you can still get #EnterTheGungeon & other @devolverdigital games! Claim now –> https://t.co/LFIUc2M9qo pic.twitter.com/tF5Wl4qYtc — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) January 2, 2020

Regardless of which game you’re planning on starting with, you might as well download all of the 10 free games while you’re there before the window to redeem them closes. Twitch announced recently that its Prime subscribers would be getting five free Devolver Digital including Enter the Gungeon and all its expansions. Those five free games are Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heave Ho, and Gato Roboto, and they’re all available for free alongside the ones listed above.

🎄🎁Your gift is ready to open! Get FIVE additional games for FREE with #TwitchPrime for a total of TEN FREE games available now, including @devolverdigital‘s #EntertheGungeon and all expansions!🎁🎄 Claim now –> https://t.co/6Gm9xr1ijf pic.twitter.com/4MU9P06SoB — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) December 26, 2019

You can download each of the games for free here if you’re a Twitch Prime subscriber, so check them out before they’re gone. There’s also still a bunch of loot available for different games that you may be able to redeem before those offers expire.