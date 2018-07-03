Twitch Prime Free Game Lineup for July Revealed, Includes 21 Games

Your Twitch Prime free game lineup for July has been revealed, and it’s a monster lineup. Typically we’re used to enjoying a few free games from Twitch Prime, but in July, we’re actually getting a whopping 21 games! Yes, you read that correctly.

Twitch has decided to celebrate the newly-announced Amazon Prime Day by giving away a free video game to Prime subscribers every single day, beginning yesterday, and going through July 17. If you didn’t check Twitch yesterday, don’t worry, your free copy of Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition is still there waiting to be claimed.

How do you claim them? All you have to do is log in to Twitch, make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Amazon Prime account, and then click on the crown at the top right of the page. From there, you can claim all of your reward offers. Here’s everything coming your way this month:

Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition: July 2nd — July 4th:

A role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Become enthralled in a world where the paths you take and the choices you make along the way will help forge your destiny.

Metal Slug 3:

Metal Slug 3 is an amazing single player run and gun experience where you blast your way through giant crabs, zombies and armored tanks. Get ready to frag!

The Last Blade:

Originally released on the NEOGEO, The Last Blade is a globally connected fighting game. Set in an era of sword duels and world traveling warrior adventurers, it blends sword play and supernatural powers to create a highly dynamic and addictive fighting game.

Twinkle Star Sprites:

A beautiful 2D game with a familiar top down view. Dodge, and shoot your way to victory in a game that blends both the SHMUP and puzzle genres with absolute brilliance!

QUBE2: July 3rd — July 4th

Play as Amelia Cross in this brilliantly crafted sequel to first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E. You are stranded in an unfamiliar alien landscape, and only with the help of another distant survivor will you be able to find your way back home.

Battle Chef Brigade: July 4th — 11th

An engaging mix of of combo-based hunting coupled with puzzle-focused cooking in an amazingly illustrated fantasy adventure. Play in a single player campaign with Mina and Thrash, or take to the daily leaderboards and challenge your friends!

Manual Samuel: July 5th — July 12th

Our hero Samuel — after making a deal with death — must survive for 24 hours while controlling his whole body manually. Whether it’s blinking and breathing or driving and working, it’s all on you to control!

GoNNER: July 6th — July 13th

GoNNER is a ridiculously difficult procedurally-generated 2D roguelike platformer. Jump and shoot your way through to the end, or die trying.

Next Up Hero: July 7th — July 14th

An incredibly difficult dungeon crawler where you must fight against horrific monsters. Every time you die a spirit is left in your place; which can be resurrected and used to fight beside you.

Uurnong Uurnlimited: July 8th — 14th

Wander into a puzzle-filled land of bombs, cubes, adorable animals and weird people!

Hue: July 9th — July 15th

A beautifully colored puzzle game where you change the world itself by changing the color of it’s background. You will adventure across a treacherous land void of color, uncovering colored fragments on a quest to find your missing mother.

Deponia Doomsday: July 10th — July 16th

Do you have what it takes to change the fate of Deponia? Can you change Rufus’ life without also destroying the whole planet. You will fight against time itself in this hilarious action packed story.

Observer_: July 11th — 17th

What would you do if your worst fears could be hacked? A cyber punk style horror game from the creators of Layers of Fear. Make your way through a world destroyed by plagues, war and squalor.

Tacoma: July 12th — July 18th

Tacoma is a sci-fi themed narrative driven adventure game from the company that made the amazing “Gone Home”.Tacoma is set in 2088 aboard an ultra high-tech space station.

The Bridge: July 13th — July 26th

Solve puzzles in this beautifully animated 2D game, inspired by M. C. Escher. Challenge your preconceived notions of perspective and physics to solve challenging puzzles.

Brutal Legend: July 14th — July 27th

Jump into this heavy metal action adventure RPS mashup featuring voices from rock legends like Ozzy Ozbourne and Rob Halford. You’ll take control of “The Chosen One” to battle through hordes of demons as you fight to save humanity.

The Red Strings Club: July 15th — July 21st

A beautifully crafted cyberpunk adventure game. Supercontinent Ltd is a company that is on the brink of removing depression, fear and anger from society. It’s your quest, along with a hacker, and a rogue android to keep Supercontinent Ltd from brainwashing the world.

Tyranny: July 16th — July 18th

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Tyranny is a narrative focused RPG that will change based on the decisions you make while playing. You will make allies, choose sides and fight for your own brand of justice in an incredibly immersive world.

Broken Age: July 17th — July 31st

A brilliant point-and-click adventure game from the brilliant minds at Double Fine Productions. Broken Age tells the story of two teenagers, each hoping to break the cycle in their lives and go against the traditions they were born into.

The Framed Collection: July 18th — July 31st

Venture into an animated comic book and rearrange the panels to change the outcome of your story. Created as a series of visual puzzles, they will require imagination and logic to move each panel to change the narrative in your favor.

Serial Cleaner: July 18th — July 31st

Play as a cleaner for the mob in the 1970’s stealth/action game. As the cleaner, it’s up to you to make sure there’s nothing left for the cops to find that can be used as evidence. If you love gory action games, now you get to play as the guy that cleans that up!

