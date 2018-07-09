Twitch Prime: More Free Games Now Available

In celebration of Amazon Prime day, which kicks off in just one week (July 16), and to celebrate, Twitch is giving away a tone of free games for Twitch Prime subscribers! You’ve already missed out on a handful of games, but the good news is that you have way more to look forward to.

If you haven’t logged into your Twitch Prime account in a while, then now would be the time! There are still plenty of games coming down the pipeline. Here’s the lineup for the rest of the month:

GoNNER: July 6th — July 13th

GoNNER is a ridiculously difficult procedurally-generated 2D roguelike platformer. Jump and shoot your way through to the end, or die trying.

Next Up Hero: July 7th — July 14th

An incredibly difficult dungeon crawler where you must fight against horrific monsters. Every time you die a spirit is left in your place; which can be resurrected and used to fight beside you.

Uurnong Uurnlimited: July 8th — 14th

Wander into a puzzle-filled land of bombs, cubes, adorable animals and weird people!

Hue: July 9th — July 15th

A beautifully colored puzzle game where you change the world itself by changing the color of it’s background. You will adventure across a treacherous land void of color, uncovering colored fragments on a quest to find your missing mother.

Deponia Doomsday: July 10th — July 16th

Do you have what it takes to change the fate of Deponia? Can you change Rufus’ life without also destroying the whole planet. You will fight against time itself in this hilarious action packed story.

Observer_: July 11th — 17th

What would you do if your worst fears could be hacked? A cyber punk style horror game from the creators of Layers of Fear. Make your way through a world destroyed by plagues, war and squalor.

Tacoma: July 12th — July 18th

Tacoma is a sci-fi themed narrative driven adventure game from the company that made the amazing “Gone Home”.Tacoma is set in 2088 aboard an ultra high-tech space station.

The Bridge: July 13th — July 26th

Solve puzzles in this beautifully animated 2D game, inspired by M. C. Escher. Challenge your preconceived notions of perspective and physics to solve challenging puzzles.

Brutal Legend: July 14th — July 27th

Jump into this heavy metal action adventure RPS mashup featuring voices from rock legends like Ozzy Ozbourne and Rob Halford. You’ll take control of “The Chosen One” to battle through hordes of demons as you fight to save humanity.

The Red Strings Club: July 15th — July 21st

A beautifully crafted cyberpunk adventure game. Supercontinent Ltd is a company that is on the brink of removing depression, fear and anger from society. It’s your quest, along with a hacker, and a rogue android to keep Supercontinent Ltd from brainwashing the world.

Tyranny: July 16th — July 18th

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Tyranny is a narrative focused RPG that will change based on the decisions you make while playing. You will make allies, choose sides and fight for your own brand of justice in an incredibly immersive world.

Broken Age: July 17th — July 31st

A brilliant point-and-click adventure game from the brilliant minds at Double Fine Productions. Broken Age tells the story of two teenagers, each hoping to break the cycle in their lives and go against the traditions they were born into.

The Framed Collection: July 18th — July 31st

Venture into an animated comic book and rearrange the panels to change the outcome of your story. Created as a series of visual puzzles, they will require imagination and logic to move each panel to change the narrative in your favor.

Serial Cleaner: July 18th — July 31st

Play as a cleaner for the mob in the 1970’s stealth/action game. As the cleaner, it’s up to you to make sure there’s nothing left for the cops to find that can be used as evidence. If you love gory action games, now you get to play as the guy that cleans that up!