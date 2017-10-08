Twitch Prime Loot Includes A Free Golden Hearthstone Pack

For those that have Twitch Prime (Amazon Prime membership automatically qualifies), every month new loot is available for certain titles. To get a jump on November’s spoils, Blizzard has announced that members will be receiving a free Golden Classic Card Pack for Hearthstone starting in November all the way until January. For those that enjoy the game itself, every card guaranteed in the pack will be golden.

Blizzard loves their freebies with Twitch Prime. With Golden Loot Boxes in Overwatch and certain skins for Heroes of the Storm, the Twitch/Amazon Prime Membership already has enough incentive to join in on the action, but free is never a bad thing so this just provides an extra bonus.

The Golden Pack will be available starting on November 8th and will run until January 9th. For those wanting to still cash in on Blizzard’s Oktober brawl card packs for this month’s Twitch spoils, you have until October 10th to claim your loot!

For a little more about Hearthstone the game for those that may be unfamiliar:

“Sheathe your sword, draw your deck, and get ready for Hearthstone – the fast-paced strategy card game that’s easy to learn and massively fun. Start a free game and play your cards to sling spells, summon creatures, and command the heroes of Warcraft in duels of epic strategy. Find your perfect match in casual, ranked, and arena games, participate in crazy Tavern Brawls, or practice against devious AI opponents and hone your skills in Hearthstone‘s adventure mode.”

Interested in signing up for Twitch Prime? Check out all of the information you need to know and how to get your own membership here.