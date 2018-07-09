Twitch, PUBG and Deadmau5 Teaming Up For Special Prime Day Event

As you’re probably well aware by now, Amazon Prime’s sale event is taking place in just a few days, offering thousands of dollars in savings across hundreds of items. But it’s also an opportunity for PUBG and Deadmau5 fans to get in on the action.

Twitch Prime has announced that it’s teaming up with the PUBG squad and the popular musician to create a special Unboxing Prime Day event which takes place on July 13. It kicks off at 11 AM PDT and will air on the official PUBG Twitch page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this time, a whole “day full of entertainment” is being planned, including the following:

Live performances from deadmau5 featuring new music.

Reveal of exclusive PUBG in-game content for Twitch Prime members.

Action-packed PUBG battles between squads of celebrities and top streamers.

Huge giveaways and online participation for viewers at home.

On top of that, a number of popular streamers will be participating in the event, bringing their PUBG battle skills to the table. These include Dr. Disrespect, Annemunition, Chocotaco and more.

And if you’re looking for stuff to buy, Twitch Prime is also hosting a sale that will save you 50 percent off of all of their merchandise. The full details are below:

“It pays to be Prime! For Prime Day 2018, Twitch is offering the biggest discount in their history: 50% off the entire store, but only if you’re a Prime member. Join today to take advantage of this steal. Simply ‘clip coupon’ at checkout. Applies to 1 item per order. No limit per customer so shop until you bleed purple. While supplies last. Offer valid 7/3–7/17”

If you aren’t a member of Prime yet, it’s a good opportunity to get on board. You not only get access to Amazon discounts and other services (like streaming books, video and music) but you also get Twitch Prime as part of the deal, where you can support a streamer of your choice and take advantage of free games being offered throughout each month including current favorites like GoNNER and Next Up Hero.

We’ll let you know of any cool new PUBG news that gets revealed during the stream.

Meanwhile, the actual Prime Day is set to kick off on July 16th starting at 12 PM PDT.