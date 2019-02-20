Twitch Reveals First Details for TwitchCon 2019

The yearly TwitchCon event brings fans of the platform together. It provides an opportunity for Twitch broadcasters and viewers to meet, chat, and even learn more about what brings their communities together. That said, Twitch has officially announced the first details for TwitchCon 2019, which will be taking place this September.

According to the press release: “Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, today announced its 5th annual TwitchCon event will return to the San Diego Convention Center on September 27-29, 2019. TwitchCon is an annual celebration of the Twitch community, spanning its streamers, their fans and moderators, as well as developers, publishers, and brands. The conference was previously held in San Diego in 2016.”

San Diego, we’re coming back to town for TwitchCon North America 2019. On September 27-29, get ready for a celebration of everything Twitch crammed into one awesome weekend. It’ll be like this video, but even better. Learn more at //t.co/dSSlpfGF5J. pic.twitter.com/C3vFcdRMxG — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) February 20, 2019

Not a lot of details were provided with the announcement, but Twitch was sure to note that they have “secured a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms near the convention center.” These are first-come, first-served, so it’s best to get your reservations in as early as possible. That can be done on the TwitchCon website.

More information regarding ticket sale, exhibitors, Partner appearances, and much more will be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, however, it’s time to start getting excited for TwitchCon 2019!

In addition to the North American TwitchCon, Twitch will also be hosting the event in Europe for the first time ever this year. The convention will be held on April 13th and 14th at the CityCube Berlin in Berlin, Germany, and will include plenty of fun for fans to enjoy, including:

The Keynote: Packed with major announcements for the whole community

Twitch Talks: Inspiring stories from interesting speakers and community members

PJSaltan: The totally super serious streamer competition returns

Twitch Yearly: A live show celebrating everything the community has accomplished

Games: Video games? Yes, video games

