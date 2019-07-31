Twitch Sings: Stream Star Season 2 Auditions Are Now Open

If you were hanging around Twitch earlier this year, you may or may not have come across one or several more streamers who were enjoying a bit of karaoke in Twitch Sings. After the game was officially released to everyone, Twitch began a little competition to showcase some of the best singers the streaming platform had to offer. That said, the second season of Twitch Sings: Stream Star competition has officially begun, with auditions being wide open for the next week and there being some pretty significant prizes on the line.

Auditions for the second season of competition are officially open as of July 30th and will remain as such until Monday, August 5th at 11:59 pm PT. After this period, the top 15 contestants will be selected and move onto the next round, which will consist of weekly studio shows that the community votes on. These will take place from August 16th through September 20th. The six finalists that are chosen throughout these weekly shows will all receive all-expenses paid trips to TwitchCon San Diego and compete live on Sunday, September 29th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what contestants can expect in Season 2 of Twitch Sings: Stream Star:

The number of official contestants selected has increased from 8 to 15. An internal team at Twitch will select the top 15 contestants.

Twitch is elongating the duration of the program — 15 contestants will compete over the course of 5 weeks (3 contestants in a weekly episode over 5 weeks). The winner of each week will secure a spot in the finals at TwitchCon San Diego. Those not selected will have one last chance to vie for the final spot in the ‘last chance to advance’ show.

The number of finalists has been increased from 4 to 6 competitors.

In addition to the $20,000 cash prize, the winner will be awarded the chance to record their own original single with Columbia Records.

If you or anyone you know is looking to compete in this season of Twitch Sings: Stream Star, all of the rules and information about how to submit an audition can be found right here. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and a resident of either the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, or New Zealand.

What do you think about all of this? Will you you be trying out for the new season of Twitch Sings: Stream Star? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!