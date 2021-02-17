Popular Twitch Streamer Smashes Keyboard After a Bet Goes Horribly Wrong

✖

Twitch streamer Cody "Xposed" Burnett smashed his keyboard during a February 12th stream after losing more than $7,000 on the online casino Roobet. Gambling content on Twitch has grown in popularity of late, and Burnett has found quite a bit of success with it. Unfortunately, that success did not translate to Roobet's Mines game. The game is Roobet's take on Minesweeper, with players having to avoid clicking on the three mines hidden throughout an on-screen map. While Burnett's first tile flip goes off without a hitch, he hits a mine on the second one, leaving the streamer stunned and very angry!

Following the flip, Burnett gets up from his desk and pulls a keyboard off the floor, smashing it into the ground before walking away. A few minutes later, Burnett returned to the stream, acknowledging that it simply wasn't his day. At the very least, the incident resulted in a lot of entertainment for his viewers, and Burnett's frequent success on Roobet means the loss likely won't sting too much. Regardless, Burnett took a break from streaming the following day. The streamer did not specifically mention the loss as a reason for the day off, but it's possible he may have needed to cool down a bit more.

Night off tonight just so you guys know. Really needed this today, love you all. See you all on Sunday! — cody (@Xposed) February 14, 2021

While the loss is unfortunate for Burnett, it does provide a good lesson for his audience about how quickly things can turn sour when gambling online! Burnett has found a lot of success on Roobet, but that doesn't necessarily mean others will do the same. There's an incredible risk involved, and some players can take on huge losses.

It will be interesting to see whether or not gambling takes off in a major way on Twitch! After all, it's not a major departure from the high stakes involved in betting on things like Pokemon cards. Last year, Logan Paul streamed auctions for Pokemon packs for $11,111, and one buyer walked away with just a few hundred dollars worth of cards, as a result. No matter what streamers choose to gamble on, there's always going to be some risk involved!

